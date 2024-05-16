Ontario proposes changes to improve trucking safety

On May 16, the Ontario government introduced legislation that, if passed, would strengthen the province’s commercial vehicle enforcement program.

The Safer Roads and Communities Act would increase the powers of Ministry of Transportation Enforcement Officers (TEOs), allowing them to compel trucks and commercial vehicles to pull over. It would also allow TEOs to exceed posted speed limits for enforcement purposes, and confiscate fraudulent or suspended driver’s licenses.

“This bill is paving the way by ensuring that enforcement officers have all the necessary powers to keep our roads safe and that our province has the best qualified commercial drivers operating to meet the growing demands of the Ontario supply chain,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the Ontario Trucking Association.

The province will also lead a comprehensive review of commercial driving training and hold province-wide stakeholder roundtables to seek industry and public feedback on measures to improve road safety.

According to Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation, one in five fatalities on the province’s roads involve large trucks.