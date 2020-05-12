Ontario premier teases ‘good news’ coming Thursday

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says he will be announcing details on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan on Thursday.

In his daily briefing Tuesday, Ford teased “good news” coming, saying the people of Ontario have followed all the protocols.

He says he will have news Thursday about reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

This week, retail stores were allowed to reopen for curbside pick-up and delivery, while hardware stores and garden centres have been allowed to reopen to in-store customers.

Stage one in the province’s reopening framework includes allowing for more people at certain events such as funerals and having hospitals resume some non-urgent surgeries.

Ontario reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 56 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 20,907 cases, representing an increase of 1.8 per cent over the previous day, continuing relatively low growth rates seen over the past several days.

The total includes 1,725 deaths and 15,391 cases that have been resolved.

The government was expected to extend the state of emergency in the province to June 2 during a vote later Tuesday.