Ontario police officer seriously injured in collision with Canada Post truck

York Regional Police say an officer was sent to hospital after a Canada Post truck collided with a police vehicle.

They say the officer was being treated for serious injuries at a Toronto hospital.

Toronto police are investigating the collision, which took place on Steeles Avenue near Highway 404 around 2:40 a.m.

Toronto police say the officer was parked when the crash took place.

They say the other driver remained on scene.

Police say a stretch of Steeles Avenue from Highway 404 to Woodbine Avenue, as well as the Steeles Avenue ramps to the highway, would be closed into rush hour.