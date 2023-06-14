OHS Canada Magazine

Ontario police officer seriously injured in collision with Canada Post truck


June 14, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety canada post police Road Safety

York Regional Police say an officer was sent to hospital after a Canada Post truck collided with a police vehicle.

They say the officer was being treated for serious injuries at a Toronto hospital.

Toronto police are investigating the collision, which took place on Steeles Avenue near Highway 404 around 2:40 a.m.

Toronto police say the officer was parked when the crash took place.

They say the other driver remained on scene.

Police say a stretch of Steeles Avenue from Highway 404 to Woodbine Avenue, as well as the Steeles Avenue ramps to the highway, would be closed into rush hour.

