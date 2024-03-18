Ontario opens new commercial vehicle inspection station near Thunder Bay to boost road safety

Ontario has opened a new commercial vehicle inspection station in the northern part of the province.

The $30-million facility, located on Highway 11/17 near Thunder Bay in the community of Shuniah, is part of Ontario’s plan to “improve road safety and deliver faster and better transit infrastructure in the north,” it said.

“Our government is working to ensure Ontario’s highways are among the safest in North America,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “The new Shuniah commercial vehicle inspection station will help reduce the risk of accidents, protect everyone on the road and ensure the safe movement of goods across Northern Ontario.”

Commercial motor vehicles travelling on Ontario highways are subject to mandatory roadside safety inspections. The new inspection station in Shuniah will be equipped with cutting-edge technology to identify potential problems with commercial motor vehicles, such as underinflated tires and malfunctioning brakes, the province said.

“This inspection station will play a critical role in addressing road safety in our community,” said Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay—Atikokan. “Our government is investing in northern transportation with infrastructure projects that will make a real difference to families and businesses.”

In Ontario, there are 34 inspection stations across the province where highly trained enforcement officers inspect the condition of commercial vehicles and monitor the behaviour and qualifications of drivers. In 2023, the government increased its enforcement presence on Highways 11, 17, 144, and 101, with officers conducting over 4,000 inspections and laying 3,200 charges, including 700 for speeding. More than 1,000 vehicles were placed out of service.