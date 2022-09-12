Ontario opens bivalent vaccine bookings for most vulnerable

Ontario is offering Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccines to residents considered the most vulnerable, including people aged 70 and older, long-term care residents and health-care workers.

The province says its booking system opened this morning for bivalent vaccines, and the first appointments can also begin starting today.

Indigenous people and their household members aged 18 and older, immunocompromised people aged 12 and older, pregnant people and health-care workers who are 18 and older are also eligible as of today.

Booster appointments will be paused for people outside those populations to accommodate distribution to the highest-priority groups.

But the province says people aged 18 and older can start booking bivalent booster appointments today for planning purposes.

The vaccine rollout comes after the province received its first shipment of the shots last week.