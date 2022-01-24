Ontario nominates new WSIB chair and president

Ontario has nominated Grant Walsh as chair of the board of directors for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) and Jeffery Lang as president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Walsh and Lang will play key leadership roles in implementing important initiatives at the WSIB, such as using best practices and scientific evidence to help identify and recognize occupational illnesses, implementing surplus distributions and premium rate reductions for safe employers, and delivering a better customer service experience for workers and businesses.

“I want to thank outgoing chair of the Board Elizabeth Witmer and outgoing interim president and CEO Tom Bell for completing their terms and for their outstanding leadership, which has improved the long-term financial sustainability of the WSIB,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “I look forward to working with Mr. Walsh and Mr. Lang to ensure Ontario’s workers and businesses receive the level of support and service that they deserve.”

Walsh is a board member of the WSIB and was previously the chairman of Canada Lands Company Limited, a self-financing federal Crown corporation specializing in real estate and development, and attractions management. He also served as the president and CEO of St. Peter’s Health System.

“It is a distinct honour to have been nominated to serve as the chair of WSIB,” said Grant Walsh. “I have committed to Premier Doug Ford and Minister Monte McNaughton to pursue excellence in service; support the enhancement of workplace safety; and, be an effective steward of financial resources. Service, safety, and stewardship are our corporate objectives.”

Lang is currently a Board Member of the WSIB and CEO of a manufacturing company in southwestern Ontario. He has extensive experience in employee benefits and pensions practices, as he previously served in a senior management role for one of the largest insurance broking firms in Canada.

“It is a privilege to be nominated to lead the WSIB at such a critical period in the organization’s history,” said Lang. “In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to hearing from and meeting with the workers and families who rely on us most, and the businesses we serve. I also welcome the opportunity to work with Minister McNaughton to drive change within the organization so we can deliver timely, efficient and reliable services for the workers and businesses in our great province.”

The WSIB administers a no-fault compensation system for workers and employers for workplace injuries and illnesses. The WSIB’s goal is to work with others to eliminate all workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses.

