Ontario law to end clock changes will take effect if Quebec, New York follow


Ontario has decided to stop changing the clocks twice a year — if Quebec and New York State follow suit.

A bill introduced by Tory politician Jeremy Roberts passed in the legislature Wednesday.

The attorney general will have discretion to enact the legislation if the other two governments make a similar move.

Ahead of another time change, debate rages on

Roberts says he is thrilled and will call on Quebec and New York to end this “outdated practice.”

During debate on his bill, Roberts cited studies indicating negative health effects and productivity loss related to the time changes.

Some Canadian jurisdictions have already moved to end the changes, including Yukon and parts of Saskatchewan and Nunavut.

