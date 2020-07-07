Ontario launches free online training promoting safe workplaces

As Ontario continues to reopen following COVID-19 closures, the provincial government has announced a $3-million investment in online health and safety training.

Announced July 3, the government is hopeful the virtual courses will make it easier for jobseekers and workers to get essential qualifications, while practising physical distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“In this new environment, we need to look for new and innovative ways to deliver services, while keeping people safe and healthy,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This virtual approach to safety training will ensure employers and employees have access to the latest information without the need to physically interact with others.”

Up to 100,000 jobseekers can now take free online workplace health and safety training through Employment Ontario, according to a news release.

There are 10 courses on offer, which include topics such as infection control, conducting health and safety incident investigations, ladder safety, slips, trips and falls prevention and preventing workplace violence and harassment.

Jobseekers should contact an Employment Ontario service provider in their area to enroll.

JHSC training also available

“This is the first time this type of online safety training has been made available at no cost to people who have lost their jobs,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

“I am confident it will be an effective way to prepare people to rejoin the workforce safely.”

In addition, worker and employer members of joint health and safety committees (JHSCs) can now use video conferencing to take training in real-time with qualified instructors from training providers approved by Ontario’s chief prevention officer.

The training includes sessions on how to establish a health and safety Committee, resolving health and safety issues, workplace inspections and accident investigations.

Ontario is extending the time for completion of refresher training for more than 8,000 certified committee members whose certification would have expired between Feb. 28 and Aug. 31, 2020. They have until Nov. 30, 2020 to renew their training.