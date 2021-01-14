Ontario issues emergency alert on new stay-at-home order now in effect

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 3,326 new cases of COVID-19 today and 62 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel Region and 357 in York Region.

An emergency alert was issued to citizens Thursday morning.

Vaccinations continued across Ontario with 14,237 doses administered since yesterday’s update.

A total of 159,021 vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

Ontario has had 5,189 deaths and a total of 228,310 novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The province says 3,593 more COVID-19 cases have been resolved, for a total of 193,814.

Hospitalizations dropped by 17 on Thursday to 1,657 across Ontario.

Three more people were put in intensive care for a total of 388 and four more were put on ventilator, a total of 280.

The province said nearly 71,200 tests were completed since the last daily report.