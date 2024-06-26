Ontario investing in new tech to build critical infrastructure safer and faster

The Ontario government is testing the application and benefits of digital modelling technology, known as digital twins, to help deliver key infrastructure projects such as hospitals, highways and transit on time and on budget.

Digital twins are virtual models of existing and planned assets that, when mapped for construction projects, can be used to help identify and resolve problems before work begins. Digital twins can improve worker safety while helping to reduce the risk of delays and cost overruns on projects.

“Our government is exploring innovative new technologies to help build critical infrastructure faster and more cost-effectively,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “From start to finish, digital twins will help ensure that project partners involved in the building process have access to timely, accurate and state-of-the-art data to advance the delivery of Ontario’s infrastructure for our growing communities.”

One of the safety challenges related to the delivery of major infrastructure projects is working in and around existing infrastructure at proposed project sites. In doing so, there are risks associated with the possibility of striking existing underground utility infrastructure. These risks can be minimized by accessing the most up-to-date data from digital twins can provide.

The province has selected the Trillium Health Partners’ Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital redevelopment, the Ontario Place rebuild and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension to test the digital modelling technology. These projects were chosen because of their complex utility systems such as existing and planned electrical, water, gas and wastewater services. By identifying and mapping the location of these underground utilities in a virtual model, the province can help avoid costly and dangerous utility conflicts.