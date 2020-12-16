Ontario Hospital Association calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 surge

TORONTO — The Ontario Hospital Association’s board of directors will meet today for an emergency discussion about rising COVID-19 infections in the province.

The OHA says it’s deeply concerned by the worsening pandemic and related pressure on hospitals. The unplanned meeting was called in response to the situation.

As of yesterday morning, there were 921 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 249 people in intensive care.

A statement from the association says a wave of hospitalizations after the holidays risks disrupting acute care and other services in the new year.

It says the situation is far more serious than the first wave of infections because elective surgeries need to be maintained.