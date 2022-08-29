Ontario food manufacturer fined $75,000 after worker injured

A food company in Bellville, Ont., has been fined $75,000 after one of its workers was injured by a sausage-making machine.

On December 30, 2020, three workers were operating a sausage mixer at JBS Foods’ Belleville plant. To prepare it for cleaning, they were transferring its contents into two-wheel bins located at the outfeed of the mixer.

“One worker turned on the two-hand control without realizing that another worker was reaching inside the discharge hole, seriously injuring them,” the Ontario government said in a press release.

JBS Foods Ontario Inc. failed to ensure the machine had a guard or other device to prevent access to the pinch point as prescribed in section 24 of O. Reg. 851, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, R.S.O., c.O.1, as amended.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice, the company was fined $75,000 plus a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.