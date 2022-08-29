OHS Canada Magazine

Ontario food manufacturer fined $75,000 after worker injured


August 29, 2022
By OHS Canada

Compliance & Enforcement Health & Safety Belleville Fines JBS Foods ontario

A food company in Bellville, Ont., has been fined $75,000 after one of its workers was injured by a sausage-making machine.

On December 30, 2020, three workers were operating a sausage mixer at JBS Foods’ Belleville plant. To prepare it for cleaning, they were transferring its contents into two-wheel bins located at the outfeed of the mixer.

“One worker turned on the two-hand control without realizing that another worker was reaching inside the discharge hole, seriously injuring them,” the Ontario government said in a press release.

JBS Foods Ontario Inc. failed to ensure the machine had a guard or other device to prevent access to the pinch point as prescribed in section 24 of O. Reg. 851, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, R.S.O., c.O.1, as amended.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice, the company was fined $75,000 plus a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Cargill fined $100K after worker injured at poultry plant
Brampton printing company fined after worker injured while cleaning press
Ontario construction firm fined $75K after worker critically injured in fall
Worker seriously injured in industrial accident at food facility