Ontario government extends COVID-19 paid sick days until July 31

The Ontario government is extending its Worker Income Protection Benefit program, which provides paid sick days, until July 31, 2022 to continue keeping workers safe and ensure they do not lose pay if they need to miss work for reasons related to COVID-19.

Employees can continue to access this paid leave to get tested, vaccinated, self-isolate, or care for a family member, according to a Dec. 7 news release.

“Nearly a quarter-million workers have already used our program, which is the first and most comprehensive in the country, for paid time off work,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

“Our government is working for workers and ensuring they have the support they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Extending the COVID-19 paid leave program will help more workers take time off to get their booster shots and help more parents take time to get their children vaccinated.

Advertisement

To date, the program has helped over 235,000 people stay safe without worrying about losing pay. The average number of days being claimed per employee is two. To support employers, Ontario will continue reimbursing them for providing this support to their workers.

In addition, the province is taking action to protect jobs and businesses by extending temporary changes to the Employment Standards Act that prevent temporary layoffs of non-unionized employees from becoming unwanted terminations, which can trigger payments and force businesses to close. This measure will now be extended until July 30, 2022.

These efforts build on Ontario’s actions to support workers and businesses as we build the foundation for Ontario’s economic strength and protect our progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick facts