Ontario extending Toronto, Peel lockdowns; details coming Monday

TORONTO — Ontario is extending lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region that are currently set to expire on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford says restrictions in those two hot spots will continue and his government will make an announcement about new measures on Monday afternoon.

He says that will come after the government holds an emergency meeting on COVID-19 over the weekend.

Ford made the comments on his way into a meeting with health officials and hospital leaders today regarding the province’s surging infections.

Advertisment

Those talks are coming amid calls from hospitals, doctors and nurses for stricter lockdowns in hard-hit regions.

The province is considering new measures but Ford has offered few details about what those might be.

Ontario reported 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths due to the virus.