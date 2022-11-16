Ontario conducting coroner’s inquest in death of mine worker

Ontario is conducting a coroner’s inquest into the death of a mine worker.

Jose Amaral, 49, died on Nov. 25, 2015, from injuries sustained while working underground at the Musselwhite Mine in the Kenora District.

An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Dr. Michael Wilson, regional supervising coroner for North Region, Thunder Bay Office, said the inquest will being at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2022. Etienne Esquega will be the presiding officer and inquest counsel will be Citlally Maciel and Tara Schuck.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Amaral’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances. The inquest is expected to last four days and hear from approximately 20 witnesses.

It will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-jose-amaral/