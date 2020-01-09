New health and safety requirements required for contract bids in Vaughan, Ont.

The health and safety of construction workers will soon become more visible in Vaughan, a city located north of Toronto.

As of March 2020, construction contractors working with the city will have to have registered for a Certificate of Recognition (COR) from the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA) to be eligible for the procurement process.

In December, city council endorsed the program as a component of the city’s bidding process for construction contracts.

The IHSA is designated to certify contractors in Ontario’s construction industry who demonstrate their health and safety management system through this structured audit process.

Council’s support reflects a commitment to enhancing safer communities through supporting prevention and awareness, according to a news release .

Companies looking to work with the city will be required to provide a copy of a valid certificate or an equivalent Ontario Health and Safety certification in order to win the bid.