Ontario brings on more inspectors to assist in COVID-19 blitz

The Ontario government has hired over 100 new occupational health and safety inspectors to support business inspection campaigns.

The new inspectors have begun a condensed training program, and will begin making field visits with a mentor within five weeks of their start date, according to a news release. They are scheduled to be fully trained and deployed by July 1.

“As the province continues to reopen, we need businesses of all sizes to do better as there are no shortcuts to safety,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

“With a new total of more than 500 inspectors, our government is building the largest team of inspectors in Ontario’s history to educate business owners, enforce public health measures and keep workplaces safe now, and for many years to come.”

To date, Ontario’s provincial offences officers have conducted more than 13,374 COVID-related workplace inspections and investigations across the province since the beginning of 2021, issuing 9,480 orders and 373 tickets, and stopping unsafe work 15 times.

These inspections have demonstrated that the majority of businesses are learning how to operate safely during COVID-19 and appreciate the support and guidance from the province, according to the government.

Workplace inspections continue to focus on educating small businesses across the province to help them reopen from lockdowns safely.

Over the past week, 110 provincial offences officers in Eastern Ontario, Durham Region, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph visited 1,081 workplaces, the majority of which were small businesses with fewer than 25 employees.

The two-stage inspections provide COVID-19 education and guidance for small businesses in the first round — particularly those that were closed during the provincial shutdown — followed by more enforcement-oriented inspections on follow-up visits.

Over the coming weeks, officers will return to businesses that have already been visited in Eastern Ontario, Durham Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, shifting toward enforcing COVID-19 safety requirements, and issuing orders and tickets, if necessary.

Additional two-stage campaigns, focusing on small businesses, are scheduled to take place in York Region on March 5 and 6, Windsor Essex on March 6 and Waterloo Region from March 11 to 16.