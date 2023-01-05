Ontario Barrier Wall’s acquisition by Work Zone Safety Group a ‘perfect fit’: CEO

Ontario Barrier Wall, a Bradford, Ont.-based rental company specializing in traffic safety and worker protection, has been acquired by Work Zone Safety Group (WZSG).

The acquisition was made through WZSG’s Canadian subsidiary, Ramudden Canada. WZSG bills itself as the “largest global temporary traffic and safety solutions specialist.”

“OBW is one of the leading rental companies in traffic safety and worker protection within the Ontario marketplace and is a great addition to our group of companies here in Canada, adding depth and leading products and solutions to the existing portfolio,” it said in a press release.

“We are extremely excited to add OBW Equipment to the Ramudden family. The company has a solid reputation with their clients and is highly respected in the industry. This addition makes our group truly full service with access to temporary concrete barrier walls, end treatments and attenuators, along with OBW’s large and modern traffic safety rental fleet,” said James Delamere, CEO of Ramudden Canada.

OBW co-founder Doug O’Malley said the company didn’t hesitate when the opportunity presented itself.

“It’s a perfect fit for us to be part of this industry-changing group and have access to greater resources to better serve our customers”, said O’Malley.

Work Zone Safety Group of companies (WZSG) operates traffic services companies in 12 countries with over 4,000 employees, including AVS (Germany), Chevron Traffic Management (UK), Fero (Belgium, Netherlands), Ramudden (Nordics) and includes HRS (UK) a company focused on digitalizing mobility and safety at roads and in work zones.

OBW Equipment was started in 2009 to provide their customers with a one-stop-shopping solution when dealing with traffic safety and worker protection within the Ontario marketplace, including signage, delineation, temporary concrete barrier walls, water-filled barrier walls, guide rails, end treatments and energy attenuators to suit the needs of the construction industry.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.