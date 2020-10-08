Online training prepares Manitobans for safe return to work during COVID-19

SAFE Work Manitoba is promoting a new, interactive online course to help ensure safety in the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19: Best Practices for a Safe Workplace course, which complies with provincial health guidelines, helps prepare workers to return to the workplace and learn how to reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 in the workplace, keeping themselves, their co-workers and customers safe.

“Our goal is to provide employers with the resources they need to recover safely from this pandemic,” said Jamie Hall, chief operating officer of SAFE Work Manitoba. “We’re encouraging all workers to take this course — you might learn something you didn’t know about COVID-19 and share it with your customers or other workers in your family.”

SAFE Work Manitoba recently launched a new social marketing campaign asking Manitobans to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The multi-media campaign includes radio, print, online and billboard ads with public service-style spots on television featuring Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin.

“Dr. Roussin’s high visibility positions him well to capture the attention of Manitobans and reinforce public health messaging about safe practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe return to the workplace,” said Hall.

“We are asking Manitobans to take the recommended precautions and practice SAFE Work.”

SAFE Work Manitoba ― a division of the WCB is dedicated to the prevention of workplace injury and illness.