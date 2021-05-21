Online course provides COVID-19 guidance for temporary foreign workers
By OHS Canada
The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has developed an online course to help employers and temporary foreign workers in agricultural operations learn how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 at work.
Prevent the Spread of COVID-19: Guidance for Temporary Foreign Workers is available for free in English, French and Spanish, and provides information for workers on the factors that significantly contribute to the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, the control measures to take to protect themselves while working, living and travelling to and from work, and what to do if they become sick with COVID-19.
The course outlines how to identify and apply COVID-19 control measures in an agricultural workplace, including physical distancing, good hygiene practices, cleaning and disinfecting, and ventilation to protect temporary foreign workers who work in cohorts, live in congregate housing, and share transportation. The course also provides information on worker rights and responsibilities, agricultural occupational hazards, personal protective equipment, and where to obtain occupational health and safety and mental health resources.
Prevent the Spread of COVID-19: Guidance for Temporary Foreign Workers is accessible from the CCOHS website.
Quick Facts
- This course is suitable for temporary foreign workers in all agricultural organizations of all sizes, and complements other guidance material published by CCOHS, including tip sheets, infographics, and videos. These resources for temporary foreign workers are available for free from CCOHS’ COVID-19 Health and Safety Resources page.
- Workplaces are strongly encouraged to provide temporary foreign workers with the resources and time to complete this 45-minute course. Upon completion of the course, learners will be able to print a certificate of completion.
- CCOHS is currently collaborating with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to provide people in Canada with a variety of products and services to help ensure high-level COVID-19 related guidance in relation to public health, infection prevention, occupational safety guidance, training, and knowledge transfer to support a wide range of employment sectors, including the agriculture and agri-food industries.
