One person dead after workplace incident at Toronto metal business


April 10, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour says a worker has died after he was injured working with heavy equipment at a north Toronto industrial metal business.

The ministry says its inspectors have been assigned to investigate the fatal workplace incident reported this morning at Norbel Metal.

Toronto Fire Services says its crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. to reports someone had possibly been crushed by equipment.

They say firefighters did CPR on the man, who did not have vital signs, until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital in critical condition.

In a statement, the ministry says it extends its condolences to the worker’s family, friends and coworkers.

The ministry says it is not commenting further as the investigation is ongoing.

