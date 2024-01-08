OHS Canada Magazine

One dead in helicopter crash near Revelstoke, B.C., RCMP confirms


January 8, 2024
By The Canadian Press

The RCMP says one person has died in a helicopter crash near Revelstoke, B.C.

They say the helicopter, which was first reported missing Friday, was found in Glacier National Park.

Police have now confirmed the person, who was the only one aboard the helicopter, died in the crash.

The RCMP says it is now working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

Pedram Mohyeddin, a spokesperson for Maritime Forces Pacific, said in an interview Saturday that the helicopter was on its way from Calgary to Sicamous, B.C., on Friday when it went missing.

He said the province’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted to the sound of an emergency locator transmitter about 10 nautical miles, or 18 kilometres, east of Revelstoke and both ground and aircrews were dispatched to locate the site.

