One dead in collision between motorcycle and Edmonton transit bus


July 6, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a collision between a motorcycle and an ETS bus in southeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 106 Avenue and 79 Street area at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Authorities say the bus was turning south onto 79 Street from 106 Avenue westbound when it was hit by the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle was reportedly heading east on 106 Avenue at a high speed when it struck the right side of the bus.

The 40-year-old man on the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section has taken control of the case, and asks anyone with information to please contact them.

