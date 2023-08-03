OHS Canada Magazine

One dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP


August 3, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety rail safety Road Safety

Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.

Police say officers responded to reports of the collision around 1:11 a.m.

They say the crash took place on Highway 21 near Looma Road.

RCMP say traffic between Township Road 510 and Highway 626 is being redirected while they investigate.

Mounties say CN police have joined the investigation.

Police are expected to be at the scene for several hours while they investigate.

