One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state

New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.

Police say that in addition to the death, one passenger suffered serious injuries and 10 people were left with minor injuries after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed at around 12:50 p.m. Friday. The bus was headed to New York City.

A video aired by local news outlets showed a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

FlixBus, a company owned by Germany-based Flix, which also owns Greyhound, said in a statement that a long-distance bus operating on its behalf was involved in the crash.

There were 23 people on the bus including the driver, and the injured were taken to area hospitals.

FlixBus said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The company said it had no confirmed information on the cause of the crash and that it was working with authorities and its “transport partner” to determine the circumstances.

“We are shocked and saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and sympathy are with all who were involved, as well as their families,” it said in its statement. “We are working at this time to give our full support to the passengers and driver affected by this accident.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were on-site performing rescue operations.

State police say one passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, said the health facility received multiple passengers with minor injuries.

Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Hochul said on X.