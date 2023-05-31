One adult, several children injured in fall during school trip in Winnipeg

Sixteen schoolchildren and one adult were taken to hospital after a fall Wednesday at a popular tourist attraction in Winnipeg.

Three children are in unstable condition after falling 4 1/2 to six metres inside Fort Gibraltar, paramedics said. Another 13 children and one adult are in hospital in stable condition.

Paramedics said the information they received in a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. is that the children are 10 to 11 years old.

Fort Gibraltar is a venue in the St. Boniface neighbourhood that hosts functions as well as historical re-enactments.

A resident in the area told reporters on the scene she saw at least two people taken away on stretchers.

“There were about five or six kids that walked out on their own with paramedics and got into a (response vehicle) to be assessed,” said Chantelle Craig.

A notice was sent out to parents from Jim Keefe, head of the privately-run St. John’s-Ravenscourt School.

The notice, which the school provided to The Canadian Press, confirms the fall happened during a Grade 5 field trip.

“There was an incident that resulted in emergency services transporting 17 members of the St. John’s-Ravenscourt community to hospital. We contacted their parents and families,” Keefe said Wednesday.

“We are doing everything we can to support our Grade 5 students and teachers and their families.”

The remaining students and accompanying adults returned to the school where faculty, staff and counsellors are caring for them, Keefe said.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson posted about the fall on Twitter.

“Our thoughts go out to all the students, teachers, and families of St. John’s Ravenscourt affected by today’s terrible accident at Fort Gibraltar,” she wrote. “Thank you to all first responders for their immediate action.”

Hospital officials and paramedics are expected to provide more information this afternoon.