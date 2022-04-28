OHS Honours looking for nominations to celebrate best in workplace safety

OHS Canada is proud to announce that it’s annual awards program will be held in person this year.

OHS Honours is designed to recognize the best in workplace health and safety across Canada.

“We’re looking to identify and celebrate best practices. But even more importantly, we want to share the stories and spread the word about what’s working to reduce injuries,” said Todd Humber, publisher of OHS Canada. “There are no state secrets in the world of occupational health and safety.”

Award categories

For 2022, we are looking for nominations in the following categories – and, as always, there is no cost to submit a nomination.

• OHS Professional of the Year

• Community Leader Award

• Hall of Fame (3 Inductees to be announced in 2022!)

• OHS Culture Award

• Best Safety Communications Program

• Best Use of Safety Technology

• OHS Team of the Year

Nominations are now open and the deadline to submit for 2022 is May 31. Visit www.ohshonours.com for more information.

Gala celebration

You’ll want to circle Sept. 15, 2022, on your calendar. That’s when the Biggest Night in Safety takes place as OHS Canada presents OHS Honours and the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards in partnership with our sister media brand, Talent Canada.

Professionals from across Canada will be gathering in Toronto that night at the Globe and Mail Centre for a celebration – including a cocktail reception, gala dinner and awards ceremony.

Plus, there is a half-day conference on workplace mental health taking place right before the celebrations kick off.

Sponsors and partners

OHS Canada is pleased to announce that Avetta is supporting OHS Honours as a Gold Sponsor for 2022.

They join the sponsors for the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards — including Green Shield Canada and Workplace Safety & Prevention Services — in making the Biggest Night in Safety possible. We’d also like to thank our supporting partners including the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the University of New Brunswick and Howatt HR.

Full information on OHS Honours is available at www.OHSHonours.com.

Full information about the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards is available at www.psychologicallysafeworkplace.com.

You can also watch the explainer video on the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards below.

For more information, contact Todd Humber, publisher of OHS Canada and Talent Canada, at thumber@annexbusinessmedia.com.