OHS Canada welcomes new publisher

Todd Humber is the newly minted publisher of OHS Canada, the nation’s premier occupational health and safety media brand.

He assumes the role officially as of Nov. 1, taking over the role from Paul Grossinger, who has taken on a different portfolio with Annex Business Media (parent company of OHS Canada).

“Workplace safety has always been a strong passion for me, and it’s an area where I have a lot of media experience,” said Humber.

“What separates this profession is the willingness — even eagerness — to share best practices. There are no state secrets in OHS, and our mandate is to continue to provide in-depth news information on best practices to ensure everyone goes home safe at the end of day.”

Established in 1984, OHS Canada is a national media source for occupational health and safety professionals. The website and magazine deliver comprehensive, relevant and timely information to those responsible for decisions about workplace health and safety.

As a group publisher, Humber also leads editorial, sales and overall strategy for 10 other Annex Business Media brands, including Talent Canada, Canadian Biomass, Canadian Forest Industries, Pulp & Paper Canada, Operations forestieres et de sciere, Turf & Rec, Aquaculture North America, Hatchery International, RAStech, and Frasers.

Previous to his time at Annex Business Media, Humber served as publisher and editor-in-chief of Thomson Reuters’ occupational health and safety publication.

To contact Humber, email him at thumber@annexbusinessmedia.com.