OHS Canada welcomes national sales manager

Ross Anderson has joined Canada’s occupational health and safety magazine as national sales manager.

Anderson has served as an associate publisher with Annex Business Media (parent company of OHS Canada) for eight years, after spending a decade with the Hamilton Spectator.

“I am pleased to be part of a team promoting health and safety and assuring the latest protective measures and regulations are available to employers,” says Anderson. “Having worked in the industrial sector, health and safety is of paramount importance.”

“In any industry, the human element should be the most valuable asset to a company.”

To contact Anderson, email him at RAnderson@annexbusinessmedia.com.