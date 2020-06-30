OHS Canada unveils refreshed website

In June, OHS Canada unveiled a refreshed website aimed at amplifying its health and safety content to its national readership.

The upgrade brings the brand in line with other Annex Business Media brands.

The new user interface amplifies website features and allows the editor to promote highly relevant stories in the Editor’s Picks section.

Webinars, events and social media activity also receive more emphasis through the refreshed website.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide the most relevant occupational health and safety information to our readers,” says editor Marcel Vander Wier. “Our new-look website will help us do that more effectively.”

Through the first six months of 2020, OHS Canada has had nearly 300,000 unique users visit the website, with more than 450,000 page views — a massive spike in traffic.

The website continues to be a leading source of highly relevant workplace health and safety information through the COVID-19 pandemic.