OHS Canada needs your stories: PPE for Women free virtual event

On March 23, 2023, OHS Canada is hosting a free virtual event looking at the issue of PPE for Women. And we need your help!

The event is based on groundbreaking research by the CSA Group that found employers are failing the women in their ranks when it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE).

Many women are struggling to find gear that fits, using things like duct tape to get through the day, said Jennifer Teague, vice-president of standards, research and planning at CSA Group.

They’re modifying harnesses, designed for their male counterparts, to avoid creating pressure points on their torso, she said.

Teague is the opening keynote at the PPE for Women virtual event, presented by OHS Canada.

Registration will open soon, and there is no charge to attend. So save the date! It all kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on March 23, and runs until 4 p.m. ET.

Call for nominations, stories and speakers

While we are putting together expert panels to discuss the issue, we also want to hear from front-line workers and safety professionals about the challenges women are facing in getting the proper gear.

We’d also like to hear about any initiatives at your organizations to address the issue. We’re looking for videos, photos and anecdotal stories from our readers.

This content will be shown during the live event.

Submit materials to Todd Humber, senior editor, at thumber@annexbusinessmedia.com. If you’d like to speak on one of the panels, you can also contact Todd at the same email.

Sponsorship information

If you’re interested in sponsoring this event, contact national brand sales manager Silvana Maiolo at smaiolo@annexbusinessmedia.com.