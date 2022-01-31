OHS Canada announces new brand sales manager

Silvana Maiolo is the new brand sales manager at OHS Canada.

Maiolo, a resident of Stoney Creek, Ont., assumed the role in January, taking over from Ross Anderson.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Silvana’s talents join the team,” said Todd Humber, group publisher for OHS Canada at Annex Business Media (parent company of OHS Canada).

“She’s a savvy media pro with a lot of expertise in connecting advertisers and professionals in interesting and innovative ways. If you’re looking for creative ideas on how to reach OHS professionals, drop her a line.”

A former account executive with Star Metroland Media, Maiolo joins Annex Business Media with an extensive background in customer service, marketing and sales.

“I am thrilled to join Annex Business Media as a brand sales manager, as advertising is my passion,” she said. “I am ready to leverage my 23 years of media sales experience in digital and print advertising products, in ways that will benefit a wide range of clients from all industries.”

Maiolo will also be serving as brand sales manager for Canadian Firefighter, a sister publication of OHS Canada.

Maiolo can be reached at SMaiolo@annexbusinessmedia.com.