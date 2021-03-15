Officials declare COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. glass company, exposure at Yukon mine

LANGLEY, B.C. — A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a glass manufacturing company in Langley, B.C.

Fraser Health says 44 employees of the facility have tested positive for the virus at Vitrum Glass.

The health authority says both testing and immunizations have been provided on site, and those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

Fraser Health says it's using immunizations for cluster and outbreak control in high-risk work settings as part of an aggressive response to COVID-19.

Further north, the Yukon government is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Coeur Mining’s Silvertip mine just south of its border with British Columbia.

It says health officials have been informed of transmission at the mine, which draws workers from areas including Lower Post, B.C., Whitehorse and Watson Lake, Yukon.

“All Yukon and Lower Post workers who were at the mine since this time are being individually notified by the company, their employer or by Yukon Communicable Disease Control,” the government said in a statement.

Fraser Health also declared outbreaks at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., and Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission, B.C., as over.