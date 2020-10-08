OHS Canada Magazine

Nunavut declares COVID-19 outbreak at gold mine contained

All travel to and from the site was halted Sept. 28


October 8, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
Categories
Health & Safety

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut’s chief public health officer says an outbreak of COVID-19 at a gold mine has been contained.

Dr. Michael Patterson says there are 10 positive cases and six presumptive cases at the Hope Bay mine, about 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

But he says the cases will not be counted as the territory’s, because the workers’ home jurisdictions have chosen to record them.

That means the territory has yet to record a positive case.

Advertisment

Patterson earlier said there was evidence of transmission at the mine, but now says that it’s not the case.

All travel to and from the site was halted Sept. 28, but Patterson says those who have finished their isolation and those who are not considered high-risk contacts can travel home.

He says some contacts remain in isolation are expected to be cleared for travel within the week.

Print this page

Related
Nunavut confirms nine positive COVID-19 cases at mine, others presumptive
‘Cautiously optimistic’: Outbreak at Calgary Cargill plant appears contained
B.C. reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at Loblaws distribution centre
Workplace accident at northwestern B.C. gold mine leaves one worker dead

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*