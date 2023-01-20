NSC’s John Dony reappointed to the U.S. National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health

John Dony, vice-president of workplace strategy at the National Safety Council, has been reappointed to the U.S.’s National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH).

The 12-member committee advises, consults with and makes recommendations to the Secretaries of Labor and Health and Human Services on matters related to occupational safety and health.

“I am honored to be reappointed to this influential committee to prioritize worker safety and health across the country,” said Dony. “Coming out of the height of the pandemic with increasing needs to focus on infectious disease and at a time with rising workplace fatalities, NSC looks forward to continuing being part of the national dialogue around worker safety and health.”

NACOSH members are appointed by the Secretary of Labor to represent labour, management, safety and health professionals and the public, and all serve two-year terms. With this reappointment, Dony will serve as one of two management representatives, bringing the perspective of NSC and its more than 13,000 member companies to the table for another two years.

He will be able to continue important work on heat illness, serious injury and illness prevention, and evolving safety culture and metrics alongside other safety and health leaders.

Dony has served as a safety advocate for the majority of his career. He joined NSC in 2007, and in his current role, leads and provides strategic vision for major NSC workplace safety and health initiatives, including the Campbell Institute, Work to Zero, SAFER and MSD Solutions Lab.

Dony also spearheads new impact programs in areas such as ESG and psychological safety and serves as one of the Council’s key subject matter experts on workplace safety and health.

The committee holds at least two meetings per year at the Department of Labor in Washington. Meetings are open to the public.