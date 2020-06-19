NSC Congress & Expo rescheduled to 2021 in Houston

Amid continuing concerns about COVID-19, the National Safety Council based in Itasca, Ill., has rescheduled its annual flagship conference from October in Indianapolis to March 2021 in Houston.

The NSC Congress & Expo has been held annually since 1912.

2020 will mark just the second time that NSC has not held an in-person Congress & Expo. The event was postponed in 1945 as the country recovered from World War 2 and travel restrictions remained in place.

The rescheduled 2020 event will be held March 28 to 30, 2021, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston and will include both virtual and in-person components to help further mitigate risks associated with COVID-19.

“Our stakeholders have all come to expect an excellent experience at Congress & Expo each year,” said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council.

“We are committed to delivering on that expectation while ensuring that everyone is safe. We look forward to returning to Houston in March and having another inspiring, informative conference that helps advance safety from the workplace to anyplace.”