Nova Scotia tightens border with New Brunswick following spike in COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is tightening its border controls with New Brunswick because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring province.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced today that beginning Saturday at 8 a.m., people entering Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will be required to isolate for two weeks.

McNeil says the 29 active reported cases of COVID-19 in his province is a low number and says he wants to keep it that way.

New Brunswick residents arriving in the province will have to complete a check-in form and immediately begin their 14-day isolation period unless they are exempt from the order.

People who regularly cross the provincial border for work are exempted and are eligible to receive a travel pass from border officials.

The new isolation order is not retroactive, but people who had arrived from New Brunswick during the last two weeks are asked to get a COVID-19 test immediately.

Permanent residents of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not subject to the order if they drive through New Brunswick with zero or minimal stops.