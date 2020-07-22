All Nova Scotia students back to class Sept. 8 under COVID-19 safety protocols

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s back-to-school plan aims to have all elementary and high school students back in classrooms by Sept. 8.

Education Minister Zach Churchill said today that while the objective is for schools to return to 100 per cent capacity in the fall, the plan includes measures to address the advent of a second wave of COVID-19.

School rooms will be reorganized to increase spacing between desks and students will be encouraged to limit contact with peers outside their classroom.

Staff and students will be required to wear a mask in common areas where physical distancing is difficult, such as hallways and school buses, but not inside classes.

Students are asked to bring their own computers to school and the provincial government says it acquired an additional 14,000 computers at a cost of $4 million to support those with limited access to technology.

If a COVID-19 outbreak occurs during the academic year, schools will move to a blended learning model with smaller class sizes and home learning for older students.