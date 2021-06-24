OHS Canada Magazine

Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border reopens after RCMP makes arrests at blockade


HALIFAX — A blockade along the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick protesting Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 travel restrictions has come down.

A Nova Scotia detachment of the RCMP says arrests were made as traffic began to flow again on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police warned that because traffic is heavy in the Amherst, N.S., area, drivers should remain vigilant and proceed with caution.

The blockade near the provincial border disrupted commerce and led to the cancellation of more than 100 medical appointments.

Protesters stopped traffic between the two provinces after the Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday that travellers from New Brunswick would need to self-isolate upon arrival.

Nova Scotia’s decision came one day before the province’s boundaries were to reopen to free travel from the rest of Atlantic Canada.

Unlike travellers from New Brunswick, people from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador wouldn’t have to self-isolate.

