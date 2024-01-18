OHS Canada Magazine

Nova Scotia man charged with lighting fire that became biggest wildfire in province’s history


Avatar photo

January 18, 2024
By OHS Canada

Health & Safety nova scotia wildfires

An aerial view of the Barrington Lake wildfire on May 31, 2023 (Communications Nova Scotia / File)

A 22-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges under the Forests Act following an investigation into the Barrington Lake wildfire last year.

Dalton Clark Stewart, of Villagedale, N.S., was charged with lighting a fire in privately owned land without the permission of the owner/occupier, failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire, and leaving a fire unattended.

The Barrington Lake wildfire began May 26 and burned 23,379 hectares. It was declared under control on June 13 and extinguished on July 26. It grew to become the largest wildfire in the history of Nova Scotia.

Under provincial law, people convicted under the Forests Act can be fined up to $50,000 and/or face up to six months in prison.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Be fire safe for the holidays: Tips from Nova Scotia’s Office of the Fire Marshall
Nova Scotia joins other provinces in requiring vaccination proof for non-essential outings
Stop work order after underground fire at Nova Scotia’s Donkin coal mine, no injuries