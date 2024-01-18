Nova Scotia man charged with lighting fire that became biggest wildfire in province’s history

A 22-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges under the Forests Act following an investigation into the Barrington Lake wildfire last year.

Dalton Clark Stewart, of Villagedale, N.S., was charged with lighting a fire in privately owned land without the permission of the owner/occupier, failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire, and leaving a fire unattended.

The Barrington Lake wildfire began May 26 and burned 23,379 hectares. It was declared under control on June 13 and extinguished on July 26. It grew to become the largest wildfire in the history of Nova Scotia.

Under provincial law, people convicted under the Forests Act can be fined up to $50,000 and/or face up to six months in prison.