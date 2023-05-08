Nova Scotia launches workplace safety app for employers, workers

Nova Scotia has launched a new workplace safety app.

Nova SAFE is a mobile-friendly site that provides employers, supervisors and workers access to safety information and regulatory requirements on any device. It includes information on a wide variety of topics such as fall protection, personal protective equipment (PPE) and fire extinguishers.

“Working safely is everyone’s responsibility, and we are taking steps to make it as easy as possible,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “With the launch of Nova SAFE, we’re putting safety information at the fingertips of Nova Scotians. This allows them to access safety information from any type of work site when they need it.”

The site was created to help workers and employers comply with occupational and technical safety regulations and remain safe at work, the province said. Nova SAFE is modelled after safety sites created in other jurisdictions and developed by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS).

The site is designed to be user-friendly and includes plain-language information on workplace topics and provincial legislation. Nova Scotians can also call 1-800-9Labour with any safety-related questions.

Advertisement

Nova SAFE can be easily installed on any iOS or Android device by visiting https://www.novasafe.ca/

“We are proud to partner with Nova Scotia Labour, Skills and Immigration, safety branch to launch this new progressive web app that will provide users with direct access to important occupational health and safety legislation, regulations and resources,” said Janet Mannella, vice-president, operations at CCOHS.