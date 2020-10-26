OHS Canada Magazine

Nova Scotia farms get $1.2 million to help offset costs of virus measures

Funds aimed at covering health and safety costs


October 26, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
Health & Safety

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia farmers can now apply to a $1.2-million government program aimed at covering workplace health and safety costs associated with preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Agri-Food Canada is providing $983,500 of the total funding for the emergency on-farm support fund, while the province is adding about $246,000.

Farms with five or more workers can be eligible for up to 75 per cent of eligible costs for things such as personal protective equipment, to a maximum of $50,000.

In a news release issued Friday, Nova Scotia Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell says it is a priority to ensure all workers can perform their jobs safely during the pandemic.

Colwell says supporting farm workers ensures the protection of a high-quality food supply.

Farmers seeking to apply for funding must do so online before Dec. 31.

