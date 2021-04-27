OHS Canada Magazine

Nova Scotia declares provincewide shutdown for two weeks

Ruling to take effect April 28 at 8 a.m.


HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin has announced a provincewide shutdown to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., all schools and non-essential indoor services will be closed in the province for the next two weeks.

Rankin says the closures affect malls, gyms, stores, bars and restaurants, but curbside pickup and takeout will be allowed.

The announcement comes as the province’s COVID-19 daily case count jumped to a record 96 cases on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier in the day the military will deploy 60 service members to assist at COVID-19 testing centres in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau said the province requested the aid because of the rapid rise in cases, particularly in the Halifax area.

