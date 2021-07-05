OHS Canada Magazine

No threat to public safety after Regent Mall evacuation, Fredericton police say


FREDERICTON — Police say nobody was injured and there is no threat to public safety after a weapons call forced an evacuation at the Regent Mall in Fredericton, N.B., on Saturday afternoon.

Police say there was an altercation at the mall at about 4 p.m., and someone reported seeing a gun.

Local police and RCMP were called to the scene, and cleared the area to make sure everyone was safe.

Nobody was injured, and there have been no arrests.

Police say they’ve identified people of interest, and they’re continuing their investigation.

Advertisement

They’re asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Print this page

Related
New Brunswick schools close after police receive threat of armed gunman
Jury selection underway in hearing for accused Fredericton shooter
Two arrested after threats made ‘concerning’ Sheet Harbour, N.S., school:police
Package found at Toronto airport terminal not a threat, police say

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*