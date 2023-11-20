OHS Canada Magazine

No injuries after train collision, derailment south of Vancouver, B.C. company says


November 20, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says it is sending an investigator to probe a train collision and derailment in Metro Vancouver, while a spokesperson for the company says no one was injured and there’s no threat to the public.

A statement from the board says the incident involved two trains operated by Texas-headquartered BNSF Railway at a subdivision in New Westminster, B.C.

It says multiple cars derailed, including two locomotives from one of the trains.

BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent issued a statement saying two locomotives and five cars carrying a variety of freight derailed at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Kent says there were no injuries to crew members, there’s no threat to the public, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

She says it happened near Highway 91, south of Vancouver, where the line was closed to rail traffic Sunday to allow the cars to be “re-railed.”

