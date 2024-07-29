Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker

The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.

A news release from the Newfoundland and Labrador government says Braya Renewable Fuels is facing a dozen charges under the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Act, including failure to provide necessary equipment and training.

The company has also been charged for not implementing a health and safety program.

The release says a separate company — Lorneville Mechanical Contractors Ltd. — is facing three charges in connection with the fatal explosion, including failure to ensure the health and safety of workers.

Texas-based equity firm Cresta Fund Management purchased the oil refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., in 2021, renaming it Braya, and the explosion occurred as the company was converting the plant to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Paul Burton, Braya’s refinery manager, says in a statement that his team will carefully review the province’s investigation into the explosion.

The province says both companies are to appear in provincial court in Clarenville, N.L., on Aug. 8.