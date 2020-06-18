Newfoundland and Labrador releases COVID-19 guidelines for employers

New COVID-19 guidelines for employers are now available in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The documentation recognizes the importance of worker health and safety as businesses resume operations or bring more workers or customers on their premises following COVID-19-related work interruptions, according to a news release from WorkplaceNL.

Included in the guidelines are documentation requirements, risk reduction strategies to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and information on implementing physical distancing and hygiene measures in the workplace.

The guidelines apply to all provincially-regulated workplaces, and must be followed without exception during the public health emergency. These are to be used in conjunction with other guidelines applicable to specific industries or activities.

The guidelines were developed by WorkplaceNL and the Occupational Health and Safety Division, Service NL, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health.