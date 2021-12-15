Newest CCOHS governor will represent workers on tripartite council

On Dec. 10, Canada’s Minister of Labour, Seamus O’Regan Jr., announced the appointment of Andrea Peart to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Council of Governors.

Andrea Peart is a National Health and Safety Officer at the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), providing expertise on a variety of workplace health and safety issues across the federal sector.

Prior to her role at PSAC, she worked as the National Representative for Health, Safety and Environment for the Canadian Labour Congress.

Her vast experience and technical expertise also includes participating on numerous committees (including the Labour Program’s Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Committee and the National Joint Council’s Service-Wide Occupational Health and Safety Committee) along with drafting various federal regulations and policies, including Part X and Part XII of the Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations and the new regulatory framework for workplace violence and harassment.

Established in 1978 by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act, the CCOHS aims to promote the well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs.

The tripartite Council of Governors, which represents governments (federal, provincial and territorial), employers, and labour, assists in delivering a trustworthy and complete occupational health and safety service, and ensures a balanced approach to workplace health and safety issues.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCOHS has developed a series of tools and resources, such as pandemic guidance tip sheets, and made them available for free on its website, to support industries, employers and workers across the country.

“Andrea Peart has been a strong advocate for Canadian workers throughout her career,” said O’Regan Jr. “I have no doubt that will continue as she joins the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety’s tripartite Council of Governors once again. I congratulate Andrea on her appointment and look forward to working with her to support safe, fair and inclusive workplaces for Canadians.”

Peart will serve as the governor representing workers. She has been appointed for a term of four years, effective Dec. 1, 2021. This will be Peart’s second appointment to the CCOHS. From 2014 to 2017, she served a three-year term as the governor representing labour organizations.