New Respectful Workplace Policy released by Alberta Premier’s Office

A new Respectful Workplace Policy has been released by the Government of Alberta, following a comprehensive review of the province’s human resources policies.

The new policy, written by Jamie Pytel and Alex Matthews of Kingsgate Legal, is for the political staff of the province, detailing information on how to make a complaint, how investigations will be conducted, consequences for violation, and definitions of various types of workplace harassment.

“Political staff work in a dynamic and high-pressure environment,” said Pytel. “This policy recognizes these unique workplace considerations while protecting staff from harassment, including sexual harassment and discrimination. This policy is a positive step forward for people working in politics.”

Premier of Alberta Jason Jenney, along with all Ministers, has signed a statement confirming their commitment to a harassment-free workplace.

In support of the province’s efforts across the Government of Alberta, Executive Council has ensured members of the Alberta public service, agencies, boards, commissions, and the Legislative Assembly of Alberta completed anti-harassment workforce training.