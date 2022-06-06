WSIB offers double rebates for smaller businesses enrolled in their program

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) President and CEO Jeffrey Lang announced today a new pandemic bonus for businesses with less than 99 employees enrolled in the agency’s Health and Safety Excellence program: doubling of rebates for topics completed in 2022.

“We know Ontario businesses work to have the safest workplaces anywhere, but many smaller businesses are still recovering from the pandemic,” said Lang. “We are stepping up with added incentives to help get more businesses investing in health and safety right now.”

The WSIB’s Health and Safety Excellence program, launched in 2019, connects Ontario businesses with approved providers in their industry or community to help them create a roadmap to improve workplace safety. During the time, there was a cap on rebates for small businesses, where they are able to earn up to 75% of their premium back. With this announcement, the cap is removed.

For each topic completed and validated, businesses can earn a rebate on their WSIB premiums. Since 2020, over $21 million in rebates have been issued to Ontario businesses.

The new pandemic bonus for smaller businesses will:

Advertisement

double the rebate for topics completed in 2022

retroactively double the rebate for topics completed since March 2020 for eligible businesses who enroll in new topics this year

pay an additional $1,000 toward the development of action plans in 2022

“We are firmly planting our stake in the ground to say we’re serious about helping small business to develop and implement strong health and safety programs in Ontario,” said Rod Cook, Vice President of Workplace Health and Safety Services at the WSIB.

Lang toured Kitchener Waterloo construction company SG Cunningham, a Health and Safety Excellence program member, to see first-hand how the program is helping smaller businesses.

“The Health and Safety Excellence program has helped us build out our own program while earning premium rebates,” said Beverley Cunningham, VP Health and Safety and Communications at SG Cunningham. “I think this added incentive will get more businesses like ours into the program which should ultimately mean fewer injuries. That’s the goal.”

“Any small business can now earn their entire premium back simply by prioritizing health and safety,” said Lang. “I hope every entrepreneur out there is listening and checks out how they can benefit from this program.”